Virginia – Bode Technology to Expand in Fairfax County

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Bode Technology to Expand in Fairfax County, Creating More Than 70 New Jobs

~ Leading forensic services provider to invest $2 million to increase capacity and support customer demand ~

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Bode Technology, a Fairfax-based leading provider of forensic services, will invest $2 million to expand its DNA testing services lab in Fairfax County to support increased customer demand. The company will hire additional senior and entry-level laboratory technicians, forensic science professionals, and other business support roles, creating more than 70 new jobs.

“We are proud to have this innovative, Virginia-founded business and congratulate Bode Technology on its continued growth in Fairfax County,” said Governor Youngkin. “Biotechnology is evolving rapidly in the 21st century and leading firms like Bode help drive the Commonwealth’s position as a leader in this vital sector. We look forward to continuing to see the company’s impact and thank Bode Technology for its confidence in Virginia.”

“Bode Technology’s success over the past 25 years clearly demonstrates the value of Northern Virginia’s world-class higher education institutions, research assets, and skilled talent pipeline,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This incredible company is able to tap into the Commonwealth’s high concentration of biotech workers to help agencies around the globe identify criminals, solve cold cases, and identify remains from wars and natural disasters, making our society safer and providing closure to families with lost loved ones. We salute Bode Technology’s mission and look forward to supporting its future growth.”

“For more than 25 years, Bode Technology has called Virginia our home, and today’s announcement is a testament to that bond,” said Mike Cariola, CEO of Bode Technology. “To help fight crime, we need to hire the most talented scientists in the world, and the universities in Virginia and surrounding areas have been essential to our success. Demand for our services has increased, and today we are recruiting talented scientists from across the country to join us here in Fairfax County so that we can continue our mission.”

“Bode Technology is one of Fairfax County’s most unique and impactful companies because of its leadership in forensic DNA services,” said Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) President and CEO Victor Hoskins. “We are proud to have worked with Bode over many years, and we look forward to helping the company continue to expand its operations in the county.”

“I am very happy to have Bode Technology growing its DNA testing services, analysis, and research in Lorton,” said Senator George Barker. “Bode’s systems help identify criminals and victims of tragedies, such as war, crimes, and natural disasters. We all benefit from their work.”

“I’m thrilled that Bode Technologies is expanding its state-of-the-art lab in southern Fairfax County,” said Delegate Kathy Tran. “This investment will help create new science and technology jobs and will help diversify our local economy. This is great news for our community and a testament to Fairfax County’s many strengths.”

Based in Lorton, Virginia, Bode Technology operates one of the most internationally respected private forensic DNA laboratories and provides a comprehensive set of state-of-the-art forensic DNA collection products, DNA analysis services, and research services to law enforcement, the justice system, and other government agencies around the world. Bode Technology’s forensic DNA experts have assisted in identifying criminals in every state in the U.S., as well as victims of war, terrorism, crime, and natural disasters, including the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, the conflicts in Cyprus, and the remains of U.S. soldiers dating back to World War II. To fulfill its mission to create a safer society through the use of forensic science, the company helped to eliminate Virginia’s statewide backlog of 2,665 untested sexual assault kits, providing closure to countless victims of sexual assault and providing investigative leads to law enforcement in hundreds of cases. Earlier this year, Bode Technology assisted the Fairfax County Police Department in the identification of two victims of a suspected serial killer dubbed the ‘Shopping Cart Killer.’

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Bode’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.