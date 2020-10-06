Virgin Island Lottery: Ayanna Anthony Won VI Lottery 2020 Graduate Challenge

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands (STL.News) Congratulations to Ms. Ayanna Anthony – Winner of the VI Lottery 2020 Graduate Challenge, High School Division, and awarded $2020.00!

Recently we held the The “VI Lottery 2020 Graduate Challenge”, a social media challenge in which USVI local high school and college graduates posted a 1-minute video. The graduate provided a video answering:

“If they were to win the VI Lottery, how would they impact our community to affect change with the current local or national issues.”

One high school graduate and one college graduate was chosen and awarded $2020.00.

