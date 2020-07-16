Violent felon Jeremy Bullock facing federal firearm charges

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced today that Jeremy Bullock, 43, Indianapolis, Ind. was charged with a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm.

“This is exactly the type of crime and arrest that Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is designed for.” said Minkler. “Making neighborhoods safer by focusing law enforcement resources on the most violent in society. Mr. Bullock has a history of violent behavior which has continued by his actions of terrorizing his neighbors by firing gunshots in the neighborhood in which he lives. This is another great example of the exceptional work by the special agents and officers assigned to the CGIC (Crime Gun Intelligence Center).”

Since January 2020, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had received several calls about gunshots being fired in and around the area of 3134 East Sumner Avenue, Indianapolis. Officers and special agents from the Crime Gun Intelligence Center began an investigation.

On July 1, 2020, with the assistance of the IMPD SWAT Team, officers and special agents from CGIC executed a search warrant at 3134 East Sumner Avenue, Indianapolis. Two

individuals were located after they exited the residence. One of the persons was Jeremy Bullock. Mr. Bullock has numerous prior felony convictions, to include murder, carjacking, burglary, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

While searching the residence, investigators located a handgun, sawed off shotgun, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, suspected marijuana, and narcotic paraphernalia.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Brady who is prosecuting this case for the government, Bullock faces up to life imprisonment, 5 years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE