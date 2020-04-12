Vermont Governor Scott Appoints Kelley Tully to Fill Windham-3 House District Vacancy

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Vermont Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Kelley Tully, Democrat, to fill the Windham-3 House District vacancy. Tully replaces former Representative Matthew Trieber (D-Rockingham) who resigned in February.

“During this once-in-a-century challenge, Kelley’s experience as a nurse and in business will be of great value as my team and I work with the Legislature in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Scott. “She will bring an important perspective to the House and I appreciate her stepping into public service during these difficult times. She will represent the people of her district well.”

Kelley Tully is the president of C & H Transportation and vice president of Cota & Cota, a third-generation family business in Bellows Falls. A registered nurse, Kelley worked at Springfield Hospital for twenty-five years.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our district and our wonderful and resilient state,” said Tully.

Tully is active in her community as a coach and mentor. She has volunteered at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, Vermont Academy, the Bellows Falls Area Development Corporation, the Town of Rockingham Transportation Committee and the Vermont Rural Development Council Bellows Falls Project. She is a past recipient of the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year award.

Keeping with tradition, because former Representative Trieber served as a Democrat, Governor Scott made the appointment from a list of qualified candidates submitted by the Windham-3 Democratic committee.