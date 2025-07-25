Exterior Experience – Fence Contractor – Deck Contractor – St Louis

Why Homeowners Seeking a Privacy Fence or Custom Deck Should Choose Exterior Experience: Sawmill-Driven Quality That Sets Them Apart

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) — For homeowners seeking to enhance their outdoor living space or increase privacy with a fence, selecting the right contractor can make the difference between a project that adds beauty and value to the home and one that causes frustration and costly repairs down the line. In the Greater St. Louis region, one company stands out for its commitment to craftsmanship, premium materials, and customer satisfaction—Exterior Experience, a local contractor specializing in privacy fences and custom decks. But what truly sets them apart is their in-house sawmill, where they cut their own Eastern Red Cedar, giving them control over material quality and supply that few competitors can match.

In a market saturated with contractors who rely on big-box lumber or inconsistent suppliers, Exterior Experience’s vertically integrated approach ensures not only the best product but also the best results. This article examines why this matters and why choosing Exterior Experience should be a top priority for any homeowner undertaking a fence or deck project.

The Rising Demand for Privacy Fences and Custom Decks

Over the past several years, there has been a surge in outdoor home improvement projects. As more people work remotely or seek to enhance their enjoyment of home life, privacy and outdoor functionality have become top priorities. Fences provide security, noise reduction, and solitude, while decks offer a perfect place for family gatherings, barbecues, or simply relaxing under the stars.

However, with increased demand comes an influx of quick-build solutions and cut-rate materials that often fail to withstand the test of time. Many homeowners learn too late that a cheaper job upfront can lead to rotting boards, warped posts, and unsightly deterioration within just a few years.

That’s why material quality is everything—and this is where Exterior Experience excels.

Why Material Quality Determines the Outcome

Wood is the heart of any fencing or decking project. But not all wood is created equal.

Many contractors source pre-treated wood from large retail chains or secondary suppliers. These materials are often mass-produced and may contain high moisture content, chemical treatments, or inconsistencies in quality. This can lead to shrinkage, cracking, mold growth, and insect infestations.

By contrast, Exterior Experience utilizes Eastern Red Cedar, widely regarded as one of the finest natural materials for outdoor construction. And they don’t just buy it—they mill it themselves.

The Sawmill Advantage: Control, Consistency, and Craftsmanship

Exterior Experience operates its sawmill right here in Missouri, sourcing local Eastern Red Cedar and processing it in-house. This single capability gives them a substantial edge over competitors.

Here’s why that matters:

Quality Control: By managing every step of the lumber process—from selecting the logs to sawing, drying, and preparing the boards—Exterior Experience can guarantee consistent quality. They’re not relying on a third-party vendor to deliver usable wood. Superior Material: Eastern Red Cedar is naturally resistant to rot, insects, and warping. It weathers beautifully over time, turning a silvery-gray rather than degrading. It doesn’t require chemical treatment, making it more environmentally friendly and safer for families and pets. Customization Options: The in-house sawmill allows Exterior Experience to provide truly custom solutions. Whether you want a specific fence style, board width, or deck railing design, they can tailor materials to your exact vision. Timely Project Completion: Supply chain issues have plagued the construction industry since the onset of the pandemic. Exterior Experience eliminates these problems by producing its lumber, meaning projects can proceed without delay. Cost Efficiency Over Time: While their fences and decks may not be the cheapest option upfront, the long-term savings on repairs and replacements make their builds an outstanding value.

Decks That Are Built to Last—and Impress

A well-designed deck can transform a backyard into a destination. Whether it’s a wraparound deck, multi-level space, or a cozy platform for a hot tub, Exterior Experience takes pride in building structures that blend seamlessly with your home’s architecture and natural surroundings.

Because of their in-house sawmill, every plank is milled with attention to grain, shape, and finish. This results in a level of refinement and durability that pre-packaged lumber can’t deliver.

Clients rave about the craftsmanship and design expertise that the Exterior Experience team brings to the table. Their crews are not subcontractors or day laborers; they are skilled tradespeople dedicated to precision and professionalism.

From concept to construction, the company works closely with each homeowner to ensure the final product exceeds expectations. Detailed planning, 3D renderings, and thorough communication are standard parts of their process.

Privacy Fences That Offer More Than Just Privacy

When it comes to fencing, Exterior Experience goes far beyond the standard picket or panel. Their cedar fences offer elegance, acoustic protection, and lasting strength.

Popular options include:

Board-on-board fencing for maximum privacy and wind resistance

for maximum privacy and wind resistance Horizontal plank fences for a modern, upscale appearance

for a modern, upscale appearance Custom lattice-topped fences that blend privacy with ornamental flair

that blend privacy with ornamental flair Decorative post caps and gates for added charm and curb appeal

Every fence is built with hand-selected cedar boards from their sawmill, ensuring each element aligns in both aesthetic and structural terms.

Unlike pressure-treated pine, which can twist and warp over time, Eastern Red Cedar remains stable and straight, keeping fences looking new for years to come.

A Commitment to Local Craftsmanship

Exterior Experience isn’t just another contractor—they are a local business built by craftsmen who understand the regional climate and materials. Based in Missouri, they take pride in supporting the local economy and using native resources.

Their decision to invest in a sawmill wasn’t made lightly. It reflects a broader philosophy: control the quality, honor the craft, and exceed the customer’s expectations.

In an era when many construction companies outsource or cut corners, Exterior Experience has doubled down on authentic, skilled workmanship.

Their reputation for integrity and quality has earned them glowing reviews across St. Louis and beyond. Whether building a backyard retreat or securing a property with a privacy fence, they have become the go-to choice for discerning homeowners.

Sustainable Building Practices

Sustainability is another major advantage of choosing a company that runs its own sawmill. Exterior Experience takes care to harvest cedar responsibly and utilize every part of the tree. Sawdust and byproducts are repurposed or recycled, reducing waste.

Because their cedar is natural and untreated, it decomposes cleanly at the end of its life, unlike chemically treated lumber that can leach toxins into the soil.

For eco-conscious homeowners, this provides another compelling reason to work with a builder who shares their values.

What Customers Are Saying

Customer feedback is overwhelmingly positive. Homeowners consistently praise Exterior Experience for being professional, punctual, and transparent.

One homeowner in Chesterfield, MO, shared:

“I was blown away by the quality of the cedar they used on our deck. You can see and feel the difference. The crew was amazing, and the whole project was done ahead of schedule. It’s rare to find a company that takes this much pride in their work.”

Another from O’Fallon noted:

“We had several contractors bid on our privacy fence, but none of them explained their material sourcing like Exterior Experience did. Once we saw the difference their mill made, the choice was easy. It looks better than we imagined and will clearly last much longer.”

Final Thoughts: Why Settle for Less?

When it comes to your home, you deserve more than cookie-cutter construction and mass-produced materials. Whether you’re investing in a new privacy fence or designing a one-of-a-kind custom deck, Exterior Experience offers a unique blend of local craftsmanship, material superiority, and project transparency that sets them apart.

Their sawmill isn’t just a tool—it’s a symbol of their commitment to doing things the right way. And in today’s world of rushed projects and unreliable contractors, that dedication to excellence is more valuable than ever.

To learn more about Exterior Experience, view photos of their recent projects, or request a custom quote for your fence or deck, visit their official website or contact their team directly.

? Serving the greater St. Louis area and surrounding Missouri counties.

? Proud users of locally milled Missouri Eastern Red Cedar.

Choose Exterior Experience—where craftsmanship starts at the sawmill and ends with your perfect outdoor living space.

