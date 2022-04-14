Vermont Governor Phil Scott Statement

Statement From Governor Phil Scott

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement:

“Across the country, we have seen disturbing hostility towards the transgender community. Unfortunately, recent events show we are not immune to this in Vermont, and we must commit to continuing our work to make Vermont a more inclusive and welcoming place. Exploiting fear and targeting divisive rhetoric at people who are just trying to be who they are is hateful and can lead to violence.

“I ask Vermonters to do their part to ensure everyone feels safe in our state and to engage in these conversations from a place of empathy and understanding. Legitimate policy debates can and should be had and should be fact-based and respectful. Sadly, data shows transgender people are more likely to be victims of violence and die by suicide so it’s important to realize ‘how’ we discuss these issues matters.

“To Vermonters in the LGBTQA+ community, I want you to know we stand with you and support you but know we have more work to do.”