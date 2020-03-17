Vermont Governor Phil Scott Appoints David J. Fox to Fill Rutland County Sheriff Vacancy

(STL.News) – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of David J. Fox to become Rutland County sheriff, replacing outgoing Sheriff Stephen P. Benard.

“I want to thank Sheriff Benard for his dedicated service to the people of Rutland County and for his leadership,” said Governor Scott. “David has the experience and skillset needed to continue this good work and lead the Department forward.”

Fox has served in the Rutland County sheriff’s office since 2004, joining after he graduated from the Vermont Police Academy. He holds certificates in officer field training, as well as drug recognition and alcohol impairment detection. During his time in law enforcement, he has partnered with the Vermont Department for Children and Families, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate crimes against children, domestic violence, drug violence and fraud against the elderly.

“I’m honored Governor Scott has appointed me to serve as sheriff in Rutland County,” said Fox. “I take great pride in having the opportunity to give back to people during times they need it most. It’s a privilege to serve our community alongside the Department’s loyal and hardworking officers who are dedicated to the people of Rutland County.”

Fox has lived in the community for nearly 50 years. As sheriff, he plans to focus the Department’s efforts to improve mental health assistance, develop cooperative regional town patrols, and to expand school resource officer programs and its highway safety enforcement team.

Outgoing sheriff, Stephen Benard, was elected as a Republican, so keeping with tradition, the Governor received nominations from the Rutland County Republican Committee to fill the vacancy.

