Vermont AG Donovan Releases Directive on Enforcement of COVID-19 Executive Order

(STL.News) – Attorney General T.J. Donovan today published Attorney General’s Directive to Law Enforcement on the Enforcement of COVID-19 Emergency Order. The directive is geared toward law enforcement, including state’s attorneys, sheriffs, and police. The directive establishes that the Attorney General will bring all enforcement actions related to the COVID-19 Emergency Order and provides steps for how law enforcement should approach noncompliant businesses and individuals. The Attorney General’s directive instructs law enforcement who encounter noncompliant businesses or individuals to provide education and request voluntary compliance. If noncompliance continues, law enforcement will report those issues and the Attorney General’s Office will work with law enforcement to develop an appropriate response. The directive also clarifies the available penalties: A civil violation of up to $1,000 per violation per day and criminal violation of up to $500 fine and/or up to 6 months imprisonment.

“I want to thank law enforcement for the incredible work they are doing to help keep us safe,” said Attorney General Donovan. “We’ve all got to do our part to protect each other, and I know Vermonters are going to do the right thing.”

