Varun Daga on how to avoid value traps in this market

“A lot of people are talking about buying the IT names. They are great companies but we have still not touched them. We used to own them. After the pandemic, we were very heavyweight on IT but right now we do not have a single IT stock; not that we will not look at them but we are not real believers of bottom fishing just because the stocks have fallen 30-40%,” says, Founder & Fund Manager,In the last two weeks, domestically and internationally, we have seen the kind of response that India has now compared to even a year ago when everybody was talking about the US, the FAANG stocks, Bitcoin , crypto. Now everyone has come back to reality and they are seeing that this is one place in the world where there is growth and where money can be deployed.

So not just from a market perspective, but even domestically on the ground, we have seen a lot of companies talking about doing capex in India and there is clearly a massive manufacturing boom happening. This will take its time but we are definitely looking up. We were in Delhi and we really feel that it has transformed. The kind of infrastructure that the city has, the kind of entrepreneurs we met, is just amazing. I think India is very well staged for the next decade.

I am quite surprised now and please correct me if I am wrong, there are no auto stocks in your bullish list.

Of course, we are in autos. A substantial part of our portfolios is in autos.

I do not see autos in the top eight. So auto is not part of your top eight holdings or am I missing it?

We do own some

and Mahindra. Autos have been on our list for quite some time, has been on our screeners and we are playing it with these couple of leaders.

M&M is growing into urban SUV space and getting aggressive into EVs now. That is also getting very competitive. A fortnight or less back, was launching a very affordable urban SUV which is an EV – Tiago. Are you going to restrict your list to only M&M or are there other passenger vehicle makers that you are planning to add to the list?

I am not going to get into where we are going to go because I do not know. We are always open to look at everything where there is growth, whether there is momentum, where there is newness. We really feel that this sector after a big downturn over the last two-three years is coming back and we are seeing new leadership emerging in different companies which are trying to launch new products.

Managements are changing in some of these companies. Also, the car market has not really grown for a very long time, there has hardly been 2-3% growth but the SUV segment has been a very high performer. What we really understood is that India wants to buy more expensive cars. So rather than buying the entry level cars, we are graduating towards better cars and people who are selling good quality SUVs will benefit and that is the theme we are trying to play.

What would you not buy in this market?

We would buy into strength rather than weakness. That is how our style is designed where we would look at strength rather than weakness. We do not buy anything that is weak over a period of time and especially when there are headwinds about earnings slowing down. One place one should avoid getting into a value trap is wherever earnings visibility is not there or it is slowing down.

We always focus on where the next three to five years earnings are very visible. Whenever there are times where we think that things are not clear, we do not get there. It is not wise to go there and hope for things to turnaround and then realise that you fall into a value trap.

How would you view a company like in the light of what is happening on the windfall tax? What is happening to their Jio investment given that retail right now is big but not making a huge amount of money? Is Reliance there only because it is a heavyweight or do you genuinely like the business?

A good question because a lot of people ask us is it just to be safe so that we do not underperform the index? I think the answer is no. We genuinely like this company. In fact, we really like the whole telecom sector. Both the leaders are there in our portfolio and have been there for quite some time. We really feel that yes it could be a little choppy and little volatile but I think the sector really has a tailwind like no other sector right.

It is pretty much a two-and-a-half player market but there are years of ARPU growth, we really feel that is going to come and it is really playing out. So, that is one part. The other part is retail.



We really feel that it is a sector with a lot of legs. It is getting institutionalised for the first time in India. A few companies will really benefit from this trend. It is again a theme which has a lot of legs.

So these are the two parts of Reliance, which we think are very, very good and the other part is the cash cow where a lot of talk has been about this windfall gains. But we are really playing retail and telecom. In both these sectors, we really feel there is serious leadership and also earnings acceleration. When leadership meets earnings acceleration, one generally makes money.

