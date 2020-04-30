Utah Gov. Herbert Issues Executive Order Placing Utah Under “Moderate Risk” Protocols for COVID-19

(STL.News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued an Executive Order that formally places the state of Utah under “moderate risk” protocols for COVID-19 beginning on May 1, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. Detailed guidelines are provided in the updated Utah Leads Together Plan, and apply to individuals and businesses.

“We aren’t returning to business as usual yet,” Gov. Gary R. Herbert said. “In fact, we will not return to ‘normal’ for a significant period of time. But Utahns’ diligence over the past month has given us time to build our healthcare capacity and PPE stores. We can now cautiously relax some requirements, and allow businesses that were closed to operate with safety measures in place. If Utahns continue to exercise caution, we can continue flattening the curve and stay below our hospital capacity, while resuming some normalcy in our business and social interactions.”

Individuals in high-risk categories, including older adults and those who are immunocompromised, should continue to follow “high risk” protocols, and exercise all possible caution. Individuals who work or live with persons in high-risk categories should also continue following “high risk” guidance.

Under “moderate risk,” Utahns are still encouraged to stay home as much as possible, but may see small groups of family and friends who have been following recommendations on distancing and hygiene. Some establishments that have been closed by public health orders, including gyms, salons, and other personal care establishments, are permitted to resume operations under very strict guidelines. Dine-in options are once again permitted, where eating establishments exercise extreme precautions detailed in the plan.

