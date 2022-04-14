US State Department – Virtual Discussion on Gender Equity

U.S. Department of State Hosts Virtual Discussion on Gender Equity in Sport Featuring Sports Icon Billie Jean King

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced today it will host a virtual panel discussion on gender equity in sport on Monday, April 18 at 12:00 p.m. EDT, as part of its year-long programming around the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the United States’ landmark legislation that afforded equal opportunity for women in education and sport.

Assistant Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield will join sports icon and equality champion Billie Jean King, International Tennis Federation Vice President Katrina Adams, and award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter for a conversation with embassies and audiences from around the world to share their perspectives on gender and racial equity, visibility and representation, and inclusion in and through sports.

Watch the live panel discussion online at: Facebook.com/SportsDiplomacyDivision.

About the panelists: Billie Jean King, the first female athlete to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom and who LIFE magazine named one of the “100 Most Important Americans of the 20th Century,” will headline the panel with Katrina Adams, Vice President of the International Tennis Federation. Ms. Adams was the first African American to lead the United States Tennis Association (USTA), the first two term Chairman and President of USTA, and the first former player to hold that honor. The panel will be moderated by Dawn Porter, an award-winning documentary filmmaker and executive producer of the film 37 Words for ESPN’s initiative Fifty/50, an in-depth look at the progress and challenges associated with Title IX implementation.