US State Department – Rwanda National Day

Rwanda National Day

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my congratulations to the people and Government of Rwanda as you celebrate 60 years of independence on July 1 and the 28th anniversary of Liberation Day on July 4. The United States remains committed to working with you on issues of mutual interest including regional peace and security, good governance, global health and food security, and respect for human rights.