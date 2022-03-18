US State Department – Reward for Information of Molina

Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Guatemalan Drug Trafficker to Justice

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Eugenio Darío Molina-López (“Molina”), a Guatemalan international drug trafficker. Molina is a leader of a Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO) known as Los Huistas. Los Huistas is primarily based in the Huehuetenango region of Northwest Guatemala that borders Mexico. Molina’s leadership within Los Huistas is well known to the U.S. and Guatemalan governments, and we are working together to bring him to justice.

This reward offer complements a Department of Justice indictment against Molina and other co-conspirators, as well as a Department of the Treasury action taken by the Office of Foreign Assets Control to impose financial sanctions on Molina and other individuals and entities associated with Los Huistas under Executive Order 14059. This is another example of the U.S. government’s coordinated approach to fighting transnational organized crime in Central America.

This reward is offered under the Department of State’s Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP), which the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs manages in close coordination with federal law enforcement partners and other U.S. government agencies. More than 75 transnational criminals and major narcotics traffickers have been brought to justice with the help of the NRP since its inception in 1986, with the Department paying more than $135 million in rewards to-date.