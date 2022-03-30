US State Department – Expelling Russian Intelligence Officials

Support of Partners Expelling Russian Intelligence Officials

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States applauds recent expulsions of Russian intelligence officers by our partners in Europe and around the world. As our partners have outlined, these actions are in response to these individuals’ activities, which are in contravention of their diplomatic status, and the Russian Federation’s aggression in Ukraine.

We stand unified with our partners in protecting their national security from the Russian Federation’s intelligence threats and against threats to democracy. We continue our united support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The United States is committed to working with our Allies and partners to keep pressure on the Russian Federation and protect our common national interests from the Russian Federation’s actions.