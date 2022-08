De-escalation in Northern Syria

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States is deeply concerned about recent attacks along Syria’s northern border and urges all parties to maintain ceasefire lines. We deplore the civilian casualties in Al-Bab, Hasakah, and elsewhere. We remain committed to our efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and a political resolution to the Syrian conflict.

