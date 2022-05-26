US-Spain Working Group on Central America Joint Statement

Joint Statement on the Meeting of the U.S.-Spain Working Group on Central America

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Spain on the occasion of the Meeting of the U.S.-Spain Working Group on Central America.

The first meeting of the U.S.-Spain Working Group on Central America took place yesterday, May 25, in Madrid, Spain. It was chaired by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Emily Mendrala and Spain’s Secretary of State for Latin America, the Caribbean and Spanish in the World, Juan Fernández Trigo. Representatives of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Department of Homeland Security, the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), and the Ministry of Inclusion also participated.

The meeting confirmed that both countries share the priorities of supporting institutional strengthening, democratic governance, civil society, the fight against corruption, and the fight against gender violence in the region. Both countries also agreed on the importance of supporting human rights defenders, journalists, and people in vulnerable situations such as, among others, indigenous peoples, Afro-descendant communities, and the LGTBQI+ community.

Both delegations also addressed the need to promote sustainable and inclusive development that allows for the generation of opportunities in Central American countries.

Finally, the Working Group studied proposals and actions to jointly address, with the countries of the region, the challenges posed by forced displacement and irregular migratory movements in and from Central America.

The creation of this working group is a clear demonstration of the willingness of Spain and the United States to collaborate on a host of global matters. This working group will continue to meet regularly to further the strong partnership between Spain and the United States on our policy in Latin America.

