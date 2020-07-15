US & Six Member States of TFTC Target ISIS-Linked Financial Network

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

The United States works closely with its allies in the Middle East and around the world to combat the scourge of terrorism. Today, the seven member states of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) announced the designation of six individuals and entities affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) as part of our efforts to disrupt ISIS’s ability to finance its global operations.

Today’s actions target money services businesses and a charity that operated under false pretenses, all of which played a vital role in transferring funds to support ISIS operations, including by funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to ISIS leaders in Syria and Iraq. These sanctions impact three Syria-based money services businesses – al Haram Exchange, Tawasul Company, and al-Khalidi Exchange – along with a senior ISIS financial facilitator, Abd-al-Rahman Ali Husayn al-Ahmad al-Rawi, and Afghanistan-based Nejaat Social Welfare Organization and its director, Sayed Habib Ahmad Khan. These individuals and entities were previously designated by the United States under Executive Order 13224.

The actions taken today serve as a further warning to individuals and businesses who provide financial support or material assistance to terrorist organizations. The TFTC is a vital organization that coordinates and shares financial intelligence information to target activities that pose a threat to the national security of its members, which include the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. Our work continues.

