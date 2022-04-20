US-Singapore Memorandum of Environmental Cooperation

Biennial Review Under the United States-Singapore Memorandum of Intent on Environmental Cooperation: Public Session

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States and the Republic of Singapore will hold a biennial review under the Memorandum of Intent (MOI) between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on Cooperation in Environmental Matters, on April 21. The meeting’s virtual public session will be held on April 21, at 9:15 p.m. EDT. The U.S. Department of State invites interested organizations, the press, and members of the public to attend the virtual public session and submit written comments or suggestions in advance regarding the following subjects: implementation of the 2020-2021 Plan of Action, the 2022-2023 Plan of Action that will be approved at the meeting, and other relevant topics. Information about this public session can be found at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/04/19/2022-08290/biennial-review-under-the-united-states-singapore-memorandum-of-intent-on-environmental-cooperation .

This public session allows members of the public to engage with government officials on the status of cooperative environmental activities. John Thompson, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Environment in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, and Tze-Ch’in Ong, the Second Deputy Secretary for the Singapore Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, will deliver opening remarks.

Requests for sign-in instructions to attend the virtual public session should be submitted to: Brian Bedell, in the Office of Environmental Quality, in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, via e-mail to [email protected] with the subject line “United States-Singapore Biennial Review.” Mr. Bedell will also receive any comments or questions from the interested parties.