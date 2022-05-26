US-Organization of Islamic Cooperation Strategic Dialogue

U.S.-Organization of Islamic Cooperation Strategic Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Yesterday, the United States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) concluded two days of successful talks in Washington, D.C. on topics ranging from regional policy issues to climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, advancing human rights, food security, and countering violent extremism.

The United States and the OIC share enduring and inclusive economic, social, cultural, and people-to-people ties. We are bound by the mutual understanding that flows from respect for universal human rights, including freedom of religion or belief, the dignity that emerges from respecting such rights, and the peace that rests on shared health and prosperity.

The United States commits to increased cooperation with the OIC and its member states on mutually important issues, including building resilience to climate change and working together to ensure food security for the most vulnerable populations. We will also work together to address threats to freedom of expression, and to promote more inclusive, resilient, and rights-respecting communities.

During our meetings, the United States emphasized the importance of ensuring that women and persons with disabilities are included in decision-making processes, including on climate change and the global COVID-19 pandemic which have disproportionately affected women and girls and persons with disabilities. The United States will work with the OIC and its members to include those voices at the next two UN Climate Change Conferences in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

We are encouraged by the common ground we have found on the importance of community engagement, building resilience to recruitment and radicalization by terrorist organizations, especially ISIS/Daesh and Al-Qa’ida, and supporting the role of education in countering violent extremism. The United States and the OIC share a mutual desire to continue pursuing health equity as we seek to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we share a mutual resolve to holding the Taliban to account for the promises they have made to the Afghan people and the international community.