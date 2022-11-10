US inflation rate drops to 7.7%, lowest since January – business live

US inflation rate drops to 7.7%Just in: US inflation was lower than forecast last month, in a welcome sign that the surge in prices may be fading.The US consumer prices index rose by 7.7% in October, down from 8.2% in September, a bigger fall than expected. That’s the lowest annual inflation reading since January 2022 – news that will cheer the Federal Reserve and the White House in the battle against inflation.During October alone, prices rose by 0.4%.The Bureau for Labour Statistics reports that:The index for shelter contributed over half of the monthly all items increase, with the indexes for gasoline and food also increasing.Core inflation also eased back.If you strip out food and energy, then underlying inflation rose by 0.3% in October, down from 0.6% in September.Annual core inflation dropped to 6.3%, down from 6.6%.JUST IN: Consumer prices were up 7.7% from a year ago last month. In October, prices rose .4%. Core inflation eased last month, up .3% after going up .6% the two months prior.— Sarah Ewall-Wice (@EwallWice) November 10, 2022

October inflation data comes in tamer than expected = core/MoM/YoY/wages. Weekly jobless claims also tick higher, suggesting Fed tightening is having its intended effect. pic.twitter.com/wf3LsISo59— Scarlet Fu (@scarletfu) November 10, 2022

Today’s US inflation figures confirm suggestions that the peak may be disappearing down the rearview mirror, says Neil Shah, executive director at Edison Group.But even so, the Fed may eventually raise interest rates to 5% to squeeze out inflation (the current rate is 3.75-4% — the highest since early 2008).At the same time, stubborn core inflation persists and continuing reports of a tight labour market will fuel wage inflation, pointing to a longer-term and more entrenched inflationary challenge for both fiscal and monetary policymakers.

As Fed chair Powell alluded to at November’s meeting, the FOMC’s December decision may well be a 0.5% hike, yet the higher than expected terminal rate of over 5% will still be a tough target for global markets to digest.A cooler reading than expected for US #inflation CPI up 7.7% over the last 12 months vs the 8% expected

Core inflation also showed a slower rise at 6.3%

But those prices rises are really hitting the basics – food, gasoline and shelter— Danni Hewson (@dannihewson) November 10, 2022

Traders have been looking for signs of peak inflation for months – could we finally be there?Fresh signs of peak inflation: US consumer prices eased on a year-over-year basis in Oct. Headline CPI slipped to 7.8% & core CPI, which the Fed watches closely, eased to 6.3%. The update may give the Fed room to slow the pace of rate hikes at the upcoming Dec. 14 FOMC meeting: pic.twitter.com/DhZ4X8RxGb— James Picerno (@jpicerno) November 10, 2022

US inflation is still well over the Fed’s 2% target, with prices rising much faster than average wages over the last year.But it is – finally – trending in the right direction.It’s encouraging to see inflation — both the “all items” index and the “core” index — finally trending down.US inflation peaked at 9.1% in June

October was 7.7%

The target = 2% Used cars, clothes and airfares all fell in October pic.twitter.com/nnbs9gbkQX— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) November 10, 2022

US inflation, more detail.Food prices continued to rise at a painful pace last month.The food index increased by 0.6% over the month, with the food at home index rising 0.4%. Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 0.6%, while cereals and bakery products jumped 0.8%.On an annual basis, food inflation was 10.9%, while energy cost 17.6% more than a year ago.Shelter, motor vehicle insurance, recreation, new vehicles, and personal care all became more expensive in October.But, there was a drop in the cost of used cars and trucks, medical care, apparel, and airline fares indexes during the month (although all sectors cost more than a year ago).America’s cost-of-living crisis seems to be easing, says leading economist Mohamed El-Erian, advisor to Allianz (and president of Queens’ College, Cambridge):He believs the drop in inflation could help the Fed to ease off on its rapid interest rate rises.Good news:

US CPI inflation came in better than expected, both for headline (7.7%, 0.4%) and core (6.3%, 0.3%).

Points to some easing in the cost of living pressures that hit the poor particularly hard

Supports some easing of what has had to be a very frontloaded Fed hiking cycle— Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) November 10, 2022

Hundreds of workers at housing charity Shelter are planning a two-week strike in December in a push for better pay.The walkouts, which involve more than 500 Shelter workers, will begin on December 5 and last until December 18.It shows the extent of the cost of living crisis, as workers across the economy are hit by rising inflation.One unnamed member of Shelter staff, in a quote provided by the Unite union, said:At the very base level, absolute bare minimum, those working for a housing charity shouldn’t be experiencing housing insecurity as a result of being unable to pay rent. Train drivers at 12 operators are to strike on November 26 in the long running dispute over pay, the Aslef union has announced (via PA Media).