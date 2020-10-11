US DOT announces $9.88 Million Grant for Port KC’s Missouri River Terminal Project

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $9.88 million Port Infrastructure Development Grant to the Kansas City Port Authority (Port KC) for the Missouri River Terminal (MRT) project.

The grant will be used for advanced project planning and redevelopment activities of the MRT site, such as preventative flooding maintenance, environmental remediation efforts, site design, land acquisition, and limited pavement and rail access development.

“Kansas City is already a major freight hub for the central United States, and this grant will help us continue to build on critical transportation infrastructure and spur economic development in the region and across Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We appreciate the continued support and hard work of Secretary Chao and Senator Blunt to deliver critical infrastructure funding for important projects like these in our state.”

The site of a former steel mill, the MRT site will provide unparalleled access to the three major modes of transportation – water, highway and rail – and increase the efficiency of moving freight through Kansas City to and from West, Gulf, and East Coast ports. Senator Roy Blunt a sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao earlier this year urging funding for the project.

“Kansas City’s central location is one of its greatest competitive advantages. The Missouri River Terminal project capitalizes on the city’s position as a hub for the nation’s railways, highways, and waterways to support continued growth in the region,” Senator Blunt said. “This critical grant funding will also help leverage additional private-sector investment that will fuel economic development and job creation. I appreciate Secretary Chao’s support for this grant and look forward to continuing to work with Port KC and Governor Parson to move the project forward.”

