US Department of State: Under Secretary Keith Krach’s Travel to Europe

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach will travel to Luxembourg, Estonia, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and Albania from September 21-October 4, 2020. During the trip, Under Secretary Krach will meet with senior government officials from each country, as well as from the European Union and NATO, and private sector CEOs to discuss The Clean Network, 5G security, and our common economic and national security objectives, including protecting data privacy and intellectual property from malign actors, and promoting human rights.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE