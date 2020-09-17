US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linkevicius

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius in Washington, DC. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Linkevicius opened the meeting by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on 5G security, after which they discussed next steps in addressing national security vulnerabilities in communications networks. The Secretary expressed appreciation for Lithuania’s leadership in ensuring the independence and territorial integrity of Belarus and the democratic rights of its people. Secretary Pompeo thanked Lithuania for its commitment to NATO, including spending 2 percent of GDP on defense and contributing to international security efforts in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Strait of Hormuz. The Secretary again thanked Lithuania for its ban of Hizballah as a terrorist organization.

