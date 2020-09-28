US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Dendias

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaus-Georgios Dendias in Thessaloniki, Greece. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Dendias discussed the strong U.S.-Greece bilateral relationship, deepening science and technology ties, and close cooperation on energy diversification and infrastructure projects. Secretary Pompeo noted Thessaloniki’s important regional role as a gateway to the Balkans and welcomed Greece’s leadership in advancing the Transatlantic and European integration of the Western Balkans. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed the historic importance of North Macedonia’s NATO accession. They also agreed on the need for peaceful resolution of any disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean in accordance with international law, and the Secretary welcomed all efforts to deescalate tensions and return to dialogue.

