US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Austrian President Van der Bellen

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna, Austria. Secretary Pompeo and President Van der Bellen discussed the strong ties between the United States and Austria, noting the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. They spoke of the importance of multilateral cooperation particularly in fostering economic recovery after the pandemic, including‎ increase‎d trade and investment ties with Austria.

