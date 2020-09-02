US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Swiss Foreign Minister Cassis

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Secretary Pompeo thanked Foreign Minister Cassis for Switzerland’s continued and constructive role as our protecting power in Iran and for its assistance in caring for and repatriating U.S. citizens wrongly imprisoned by the Iranian regime. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed our deepening economic ties and the important progress that U.S. and Swiss firms are making together in the battle against COVID-19.

