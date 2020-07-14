US Department of State: On The Occasion of France’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the people of France as you celebrate Bastille Day.

France is one of America’s oldest allies, and our relationship is built upon our mutual commitment to shared values – democracy, freedom, economic prosperity, and the rule of law. We are grateful for France’s steadfast partnership on numerous global challenges, including countering COVID-19, combating disinformation, and defeating terrorism. We also appreciate our work together to improve security and prosperity in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Indo Pacific region. This year, as we observe the 75th anniversary of victory in Europe, we commend and honor the sacrifices of all those who defend humanity and freedom.

As the people of France commemorate Bastille Day, your American friends say to you, “Vive la France!”

