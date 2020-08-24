US Department of State: Deputy Secretary Biegun’s Travel to Lithuania, Russia, Ukraine, & Austria

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun will travel to Vilnius, Lithuania; Moscow, Russia; Kyiv, Ukraine August 24–27 to meet with senior government leaders to discuss a range of regional and international issues. Deputy Secretary Biegun will travel to Vienna, Austria August 27 to meet with counterparts at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to discuss issues related to regional security and human rights.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE