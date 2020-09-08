US Department of State: Andorra National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the government of the United States and the American people, I send congratulations to the people of Andorra as you celebrate the feast day of your patron saint, Our Lady of Meritxell.

The strength of our friendship is based on the shared values that bind our two peoples, including a commitment to the principles of democracy and human rights. As we also celebrate the 25th anniversary of our bilateral relationship this year, we look forward to deepening our friendship with Andorra by continuing to work together to promote these values around the world.

