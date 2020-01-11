US Department of Labor Forms Alliance with Boise School District to Promote Workplace Safety and Health

BOISE, ID (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has signed a two-year alliance with the Boise School District in Idaho to teach good workplace safety and health practices to young and vulnerable employees who are entering the workforce.

The new alliance between OSHA’s Area Office in Boise and the school district’s Dennis Technical Education Center will introduce youth to OSHA, and provide training on employee rights and employer responsibilities; construction hazards, such as falls, caught-in or -between, struck-by, and electrocutions; and youth employment issues related to safety and health.

The OSHA Alliance Program fosters collaborative relationships with groups committed to worker safety and health. Alliance partners help OSHA reach targeted audiences, such as employers and workers in high-hazard industries, giving them better access to workplace safety and health tools and information.

