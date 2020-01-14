US Department of Labor and Avalon Bay Communities Partner to Promote Worker Safety on Massachusetts Construction Project

WOBURN, MA (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Massachusetts Division of Occupational Safety, and Avalon Bay Communities have partnered to promote worker safety at the Avalon Woburn construction project in Woburn, Massachusetts.

As part of the partnership agreement, Avalon Bay Communities will require subcontractors to develop and implement safety and health programs, and foremen and subcontractors to conduct daily job briefings with crew prior to starting work; provide ongoing training on the safe operation of material handling equipment; and conduct inspections and document corrections of construction-related hazards. The builder expects to complete the 400,000 square-foot residential project in May 2021.

Through the Strategic Partnership Program, OSHA works with employers, employees, professional and trade associations, labor organizations, and other interested stakeholders to establish specific goals, strategies and performance measures to improve worker safety and health.

