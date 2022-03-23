US Commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention

The United States Highlights Its Commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States Government hosted a virtual visit of ambassadors from each regional group of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Executive Council on March 21-22, 2022 to see and discuss U.S. chemical weapons destruction progress at the Department of Defense’s Blue Grass Chemical-agent Pilot Plant in Kentucky. The OPCW Director-General also participated. During the virtual visit, the United States briefed the status on the U.S. stockpile destruction program and provided a virtual tour of the facilities. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins spoke to the group to highlight the continued U.S. priority to complete the destruction of the remaining U.S. chemical weapons stockpile by September 2023, noting that 97.37 percent of destruction is complete. The Executive Council also heard from the Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission on how the United States works with localities to address environmental and safety concerns. The visit made clear that the United States is committed to upholding the Chemical Weapons Convention, as it has an important role in contributing positively to U.S. national security.