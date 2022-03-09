US Citizens Cardenas & Alberto Released from Venezuela

Release of U.S. Citizens Gustavo Cardenas and Jorge Alberto Fernandez from Venezuela

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

We welcome the release of U.S. citizens Gustavo Cardenas and Jorge Alberto, both of whom had been unjustly detained in Venezuela. They have recently arrived back in the United States, accompanied by Roger Carstens, our Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

We express our deepest appreciation to our many partners around the world who joined us in calling for their release. While we welcome this important positive step we continue to press for the release of all wrongfully detained U.S. nationals in Venezuela and around the world.