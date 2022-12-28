US charges cryptocurrency trader with fraud, manipulation in Mango Markets case – Economic Times

U.S. prosecutors recently filed criminal charges of commodities fraud and manipulation against a man accused of trying to steal about $110 million in October.

Police accused Avraham Eisenberg from Puerto Rico and stated that he tried to rig the Mango Markets cryptocurrency exchange.

On Tuesday, a complaint was lodged in Manhattan federal court. Eisenberg used two Mango Markets accounts to manipulate the price of Mango swaps, which allowed the traders to keep the position open. He used to withdraw millions in other investors’ deposits with no intention to repay the funds.

Eisenberg was arrested on Monday night in the U.S, Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan said in a court filing. It is even unclear whether Eisenberg has a lawyer to defend his case. Speaking about Mango, it is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange run by Mango DAO that lets investors lend, borrow, swap, and use leverage to trade cryptocurrency assets.

Back in December 23, 2022, FBI special Agent Brandon Racz signed a complaint and later said on October 11, Eisenberg used two accounts to buy and sell futures based on the relative values of MNGO and the stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). He swaps those two transactions which inflated the price of MNGO, and that miscommunication helped the accused to borrow and later without the hefty amount.

Mango soon began negotiations with Eisenberg and reached a settlement to recoup $67 million.

According to the statement, all mango depositors will be made whole. As per press release issued from the court, Eisenberg is responsible for the trading and forfeiting the amounts and those exchanges which occur on Mango Markets will become insolvent.

This was not the end. Later Eisenberg took to his Twitter account and wrote a strategy on how to make trading profitable.

