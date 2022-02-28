US-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated today with the Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, in the virtual opening of the second U.S.-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue. Throughout the week, U.S. and Bahraini officials will hold working groups to advance bilateral and regional security and prosperity through promotion of peace and security, encouraging economic cooperation, countering terrorism and transnational threats, expanding people-to-people exchanges, advancing the Abraham Accords, and steps to advance human rights. The strategic dialogue coincides with the visit of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to Washington, D.C. and underscores the U.S. commitment to Bahrain and the Gulf region.