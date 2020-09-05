US AG Wrigley Announces the Arrest of a Christopher Lewis Gillette

BISMARCK, ND (STL.News) United States Attorney Drew Wrigley announced that a federal grand jury has indicted Christopher Lewis Gillette, age 34, Twin Buttes, ND, for felony Second Degree Murder; Assault with Dangerous Weapon; Assault with Intent to Commit Murder; Assault with Dangerous Weapon; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury; and Use of Firearm in Relation to Felony Crime of Violence. The Indictment alleges that on August 14, 2020, Christopher Gillette shot two individuals at a residence located on the Fort Berthold Reservation, killing one adult male and critically wounding the other.

Grand jury Indictments are allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Eric Lunberg assigned to the case.

