UP Fintech Faces Securities Investigations Over China Penalties

NEW YORK – September 9, 2026 (STL.News) UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), the online brokerage company behind the Tiger Brokers platform, is facing scrutiny from multiple U.S. investor-rights law firms following regulatory enforcement in China that resulted in approximately RMB 411 million, or roughly $59.7 million, in penalties and confiscated income.

The Rosen Law Firm issued another investor notice Wednesday saying it continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of UP Fintech shareholders. The investigation centers on allegations that the company may have provided materially misleading business information to investors.

Rosen said it is preparing a securities class action to recover investor losses. However, investors should note an important distinction: the firm’s current announcement describes an investigation and prospective class action, rather than announcing that a new securities class action complaint has already been filed in connection with the May 2026 regulatory action.

Other investor-rights firms have also announced investigations into UP Fintech, increasing scrutiny of the company after a sharp decline in its American Depositary Shares following Chinese regulators’ enforcement actions in May.

China Regulatory Action Triggers Scrutiny

The controversy stems from action taken by the Beijing Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, or CSRC.

UP Fintech disclosed in a May 22 filing that certain subsidiaries received notices from the CSRC Beijing Bureau about an investigation into suspected illegal operations involving securities, fund, and futures businesses.

The company subsequently provided additional details in its first-quarter financial results.

According to UP Fintech, regulators determined that certain subsidiaries had conducted unlicensed cross-border securities business and engaged in illegal activities related to fund and futures businesses in mainland China.

The CSRC Beijing Bureau imposed administrative penalties of about RMB 308.1 million and ordered the confiscation of about RMB 103.1 million in illegal income.

Combined, the amounts totaled approximately RMB 411 million, which UP Fintech estimated at roughly $59.7 million.

The regulatory development was significant because UP Fintech operates an international online brokerage business that provides investors access to securities markets through its Tiger Brokers platform.

The company also filed its May 22 regulatory disclosure with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K.

UP Fintech Shares Fall Sharply

Investors reacted quickly to news of China’s crackdown on cross-border securities activities.

Rosen’s investigation cites reporting that Chinese regulators were moving against brokers accused of soliciting mainland Chinese customers without appropriate onshore licenses.

According to Rosen, UP Fintech’s American Depositary Shares fell 25.3% on May 22, 2026, following the regulatory news.

The sharp decline is central to the investigations now being conducted by investor-rights law firms.

Securities investigations typically examine whether investors received adequate and timely disclosures regarding material risks facing a company and whether any allegedly false or misleading statements artificially affected the price of its securities.

However, a law firm investigation does not establish that securities laws were violated.

Rosen Preparing Prospective Class Action

Rosen Law Firm says it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of UP Fintech shareholders resulting from allegations that the company may have issued materially misleading business information.

The firm says investors who purchased UP Fintech securities may be entitled to compensation and that Rosen is preparing a class action seeking to recover investor losses.

Rosen has issued a series of notices concerning UP Fintech rather than treating Wednesday’s announcement as the beginning of a completely new investigation.

The firm’s September 9 announcement continues that effort to identify potentially affected shareholders.

Rosen’s notice encourages investors to contact the firm regarding participation in the prospective action. No investor should interpret the announcement as a court finding that UP Fintech or any of its executives violated federal securities laws.

The allegations remain allegations unless established through litigation, settlement, or another formal proceeding.

Other Law Firms Investigating UP Fintech

Rosen is not the only investor-rights firm examining the situation.

At least two additional firms have publicly announced investigations related to UP Fintech and the May regulatory developments:

Rosen Law Firm — investigating potential securities claims and stating that it is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

— investigating potential securities claims and stating that it is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses. Block & Leviton LLP — announced an investigation into potential securities-law violations following the May 22 decline and said it may file an action seeking recovery for investors who suffered losses.

— announced an investigation into potential securities-law violations following the May 22 decline and said it may file an action seeking recovery for investors who suffered losses. Pomerantz LLP — has separately announced an investigation into claims on behalf of UP Fintech investors concerning whether the company and certain officers or directors may have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Multiple law-firm investigations do not necessarily mean multiple lawsuits have been filed. Investor-rights firms frequently investigate the same corporate event independently before deciding whether sufficient grounds exist to initiate litigation.

Company Addresses $59.7 Million Regulatory Impact

UP Fintech has publicly addressed the Chinese regulatory penalties.

When reporting first-quarter results on June 2, Chairman and CEO Wu Tianhua said the company accepted the penalty and had recognized the matter as a subsequent significant event for the first quarter.

UP Fintech recorded the impact of the regulatory action in its unaudited financial statements for the three months ended March 31.

Management said the approximately RMB 411 million expense would not materially affect the company’s business operations or long-term development, citing its profitability and cash-flow position.

Nevertheless, the regulatory expense contributed to a quarterly loss.

UP Fintech reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $154.9 million, up 26.3% from the same period a year earlier. Total net revenue reached $136.7 million, up 27.1% year over year.

The company reported a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $26.9 million, compared with net income of $30.4 million during the same quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders totaled $23.8 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $36 million a year earlier.

Despite the regulatory expense, UP Fintech reported continued growth in customer accounts and assets.

Funded accounts reached approximately 1.283 million at the end of the first quarter, an increase of 11.3% from a year earlier. Total account balances reached about $58.9 billion, up 28.4% year over year.

The company also reported $2.9 billion in net asset inflows during the quarter.

UP Fintech Announces Share Repurchase Program

Management attempted to demonstrate confidence in the company’s longer-term prospects following the regulatory development.

UP Fintech announced that its board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million, scheduled to run for 12 months beginning June 1, 2026.

The company said the repurchase authorization reflected management’s confidence in UP Fintech’s long-term growth prospects and commitment to shareholder value.

The authorization does not eliminate the regulatory and litigation-related questions facing the company, however.

Investors will likely continue watching whether the U.S. law-firm investigations develop into formal litigation and whether additional information emerges regarding UP Fintech’s historical cross-border operations in mainland China.

What Investors Should Watch Next

For TIGR shareholders, the next major legal development would be the filing of a federal securities class action complaint related specifically to the 2026 Chinese regulatory action.

Such a filing would normally identify a proposed class period, defendants, allegedly false or misleading statements, claimed securities-law violations, and the losses investors allegedly suffered.

A filed lawsuit could also eventually result in a court-established deadline for investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

That stage should not be confused with the current investigation notices.

As of the latest information reviewed by STL.News, Rosen is describing its action as a securities class action investigation and says it is preparing a class action. Block & Leviton has similarly described its work as an investigation and said it may file an action.

That distinction matters because law-firm advertisements sometimes use class-action language even before a complaint is filed.

TIGR Investigation Remains Developing

The UP Fintech situation illustrates the potential intersection between foreign regulatory enforcement and U.S. securities law.

UP Fintech has acknowledged the Chinese regulatory penalties and incorporated their financial impact into its first-quarter results. The company has also maintained that the one-time expense should not materially damage its business operations or long-term development.

Investor-rights firms are examining a different question: whether shareholders were adequately informed about the risks associated with the company’s cross-border securities operations before Chinese regulators acted and UP Fintech’s share price declined.

Whether those investigations ultimately produce a viable securities class action remains to be determined.

This Legal News article is also available at USPress.News.

STL.News will continue monitoring the matter for additional law-firm investigations, the filing of any new federal securities complaint, establishment of a proposed class period or lead-plaintiff deadline, and any response from UP Fintech to securities claims brought by U.S. investors.

Legal Notice: This article reports on securities-law investigations and publicly disclosed regulatory actions. A law firm investigation does not determine that UP Fintech Holding Limited or any individual violated the law. Unless and until allegations are established in court, defendants may contest them. Nothing in this article constitutes legal or investment advice.