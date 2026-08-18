Ubiquiti Faces Multiple Investor Investigations

NEW YORK – August 18, 2026 (STL.News) Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) is facing increased scrutiny from shareholder-rights attorneys, with multiple law firms announcing investigations involving the networking technology company, its directors and officers.

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP announced the latest inquiry Tuesday, saying it is investigating potential violations of federal securities laws and possible breaches of fiduciary duty involving Ubiquiti’s directors and management.

The announcement adds another law firm to a growing list examining UI following allegations concerning the company’s products, corporate oversight and the reported use of its networking equipment in Russia.

Importantly for investors, the latest announcement is an investigation, not a securities class-action lawsuit, and the allegations being examined have not been proven in court. An investigation by a shareholder-rights law firm does not establish that UI or any of its executives violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties.

Schall, Brown & Schwartz launches Ubiquiti investigation

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP, also known as SBS Law, said its investigation focuses on whether UI issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information considered relevant to investors.

The firm also said it is examining whether UI’s board breached fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

SBS invited Ubiquiti shareholders who suffered losses to contact the firm about participating in its investigation. The firm’s announcement identifies attorneys Brian Schall, Andrew Brown and David Schwartz as contacts.

The Aug. 18 announcement does not identify a newly filed complaint against Ubiquiti, establish a class period or provide a lead-plaintiff deadline. Those distinctions are important because investor investigation notices sometimes precede litigation but do not mean a lawsuit will necessarily be filed.

The announcement also does not constitute a finding by the Securities and Exchange Commission or another government regulator that UI violated federal securities laws.

Other law firms investigating Ubiquiti

Schall, Brown & Schwartz is not the only shareholder-rights firm examining Ubiquiti.

Other publicly announced investigations include:

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP — The firm announced an investigation into whether Ubiquiti’s leadership breached fiduciary duties to the company and its shareholders. Scott+Scott publicly announced the investigation in January and later detailed it in a February Business Wire release.

— The firm announced an investigation into whether Ubiquiti’s leadership breached fiduciary duties to the company and its shareholders. Scott+Scott publicly announced the investigation in January and later detailed it in a February Business Wire release. Haeggquist & Eck LLP — The San Diego-based shareholder-rights firm announced in May that it was investigating Ubiquiti’s directors and officers for potential breaches of fiduciary duties.

— The San Diego-based shareholder-rights firm announced in May that it was investigating Ubiquiti’s directors and officers for potential breaches of fiduciary duties. Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP — SBS announced its investigation Aug. 18, saying it is examining potential securities-law violations, possible false or misleading statements, possible omissions of material information and potential breaches of fiduciary duty.

The firms are conducting separate investigations. Their announcements should not be interpreted as findings that Ubiquiti, its board or management committed wrongdoing.

Hunterbrook report helped trigger scrutiny

At least some of the earlier shareholder investigations followed a Jan. 27, 2026, Hunterbrook report on the alleged use of UI technology by Russian military forces during the war in Ukraine.

Scott+Scott specifically cited the Hunterbrook report in its investigation announcement.

Hunterbrook’s reporting alleged that Ubiquiti equipment had become part of communications networks used by Russian forces, including in connection with military operations and drone communications.

The allegations attracted wider attention because Ubiquiti is a U.S. networking technology company whose products include wireless networking equipment used by businesses, service providers, and other customers worldwide.

Hunterbrook Capital had a financial interest connected to its reporting. Public accounts of the investigation noted that Hunterbrook’s affiliated investment operation held a short position in Ubiquiti, meaning it stood to benefit financially if the company’s share price declined. That relationship is material context when assessing the allegations.

The Guardian reported in March that Ubiquiti said it stopped direct sales to Russia in 2022. The newspaper also discussed Hunterbrook’s allegations that Ubiquiti equipment continued reaching Russia through intermediaries in other countries.

The shareholder investigation announcements cite no evidence that Ubiquiti founder and CEO Robert Pera personally directed sales of equipment to the Russian military.

Ubiquiti has acknowledged sanctions and export-control risks

Ubiquiti’s own SEC filings provide important context concerning the regulatory environment in which the company operates.

In a May 8 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ubiquiti identified among its potential risks the fact that a majority of its sales occur outside the United States and that it is subject to numerous U.S. export-control and economic-sanctions laws.

The company also listed the potential costs of responding to government inquiries involving regulatory compliance, litigation related to U.S. securities laws and geopolitical conditions, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

Those risk disclosures do not constitute an admission that Ubiquiti violated sanctions or export-control laws. Public companies routinely disclose potential legal, regulatory and geopolitical risks that could materially affect their operations.

Ubiquiti’s SEC filings also discuss the difficulties companies can face enforcing intellectual-property rights in jurisdictions including Russia and acknowledge the broader risks associated with international operations.

Ubiquiti’s legal disclosures

The shareholder investigations should also be distinguished from other litigation involving Ubiquiti.

In its SEC disclosures for the period ended Dec. 31, 2025, the company said it may periodically become involved in claims, lawsuits, investigations and proceedings involving contractual disputes, intellectual-property rights, employment matters, regulatory compliance and other issues arising in the normal course of business.

At the time of that filing, Ubiquiti said it was not aware of pending or threatened litigation that would have a material adverse effect on its financial statements.

The company separately disclosed patent litigation involving Intellectual Ventures I LLC. Intellectual Ventures filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Ubiquiti in August 2023 involving technology related to the 802.11ac wireless networking standard.

Ubiquiti has said it intends to vigorously defend against those allegations.

The company also disclosed that AX Wireless LLC filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission in February 2026 alleging infringement of several patents involving Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Those intellectual-property disputes are separate from the shareholder-rights investigations announced by SBS, Scott+Scott and Haeggquist & Eck.

What the investor investigations mean

Shareholder-rights investigations commonly examine whether corporate executives or directors made materially inaccurate statements, omitted information investors should have received, or failed to meet fiduciary obligations.

An investigation can result in several outcomes.

A law firm may determine there is insufficient evidence to pursue litigation. It could continue gathering information from shareholders, or it could ultimately file a securities class action or shareholder derivative lawsuit if attorneys believe the facts and applicable law support such a case.

No such outcome should be presumed from an investigation announcement alone.

A securities class action generally seeks recovery for investors who purchased securities during a specified period and allegedly suffered losses because of securities-law violations.

A shareholder derivative action is different. Shareholders generally bring such litigation on behalf of the corporation and typically allege that directors or officers harmed the company through breaches of fiduciary duties or other misconduct.

The current announcements concerning Ubiquiti include elements of both securities-law and fiduciary-duty scrutiny, depending on the law firm involved.

Investors should distinguish allegations from established facts

The increasing number of law firms investigating UI makes the situation noteworthy for shareholders, but it does not change the fundamental legal status of the allegations.

Schall, Brown & Schwartz says it is investigating.

Scott+Scott says it is investigating.

Haeggquist & Eck says it is investigating.

None of those announcements, by itself, represents a court judgment, regulatory finding or admission of wrongdoing by Ubiquiti.

Investors evaluating the situation should therefore distinguish between allegations in law-firm announcements, claims by outside research organizations, statements from Ubiquiti, and disclosures in filings submitted directly to the SEC.

The company’s SEC filings remain particularly important because they provide UI’s formal disclosures about litigation, regulatory risks, international operations, and other matters management considers potentially material.

Whether the current shareholder investigations eventually lead to additional litigation remains to be seen. STL.News will continue monitoring UI’s SEC filings and any federal court cases arising from the investor investigations.

Disclaimer: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. The investigations discussed above contain allegations that have not been proven in court. An investigation does not establish wrongdoing, and Ubiquiti Inc., its directors and officers are entitled to all applicable legal defenses and protections.