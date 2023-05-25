Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims- May 20, 2023

(STL.News) In the week ending May 20, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 229,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised down by 17,000 from 242,000 to 225,000. The 4-week moving average was 231,750, unchanged from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised down by 12,500 from 244,250 to 231,750.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2 percent for the week ending May 13, unchanged from the previous week’s unrevised rate. The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending May 13 was 1,794,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 1,799,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,800,250, a decrease of 12,250 from the previous week’s unrevised average of 1,812,500.

