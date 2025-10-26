Chaos in America – Mother Experiences Meltdown After Violating a Visitation Order by the Court for the Father.

WI (STL.News) Anybody with kids who have gone through a divorce can relate to this in some way, which should have been a domestic dispute and divorce. Mothers commonly feel entitled and empowered by being the mother of the kids, forgetting that fathers have rights too. Not only do the fathers have rights, but the kids need both parents if they are responsible parents.

Mothers commonly expect that, because they don’t want the father of the kids in their lives anymore, the kids should comply as well, but kids love their fathers as much as they love their mothers. Definitely in a different light, but love is love.

This mother has placed the father of the kids in a bad situation, the boyfriend in a bad situation, and the kids, whom she claims to be protecting, in a bad situation as well. She clearly has no respect for others, including the court system, and no intention of doing anything except what she wants.

Shockingly, these situations are not more frequent than they are, given the divorce rate and the entitled attitude mothers possess.

The police managed this situation as best they could, but the mother is impolitely arrogant and feels entitled to do whatever it takes to get what she wants, regardless of who it hurts, including the kids.

Maybe it is a blessing that, as an adult, most people can’t remember their early childhood years with mothers like this in the world. But she is not alone in her chaos and entitled behavior. It is very common.

The biggest concern here is not the lady; it is the kids. She is not mature and only age might correct her immature and reckless behavior. We don’t know the outcome of the situation, but I would imagine that she has victimized herself and is blaming the kids’ father for creating the problem and accusing the police of abuse.

I’m sure the father felt that he had no other options. She is not an easy person to work with or communicate with, based on the video. Even the boyfriend is ready to be done with the situation. However, we don’t know the outcome of this event.

The breakup of families is helping to decay our country and its values. This is a perfect example of what not to do as a mother. We will focus significantly on this topic, as well as alcohol and drug abuse, because these are major contributing factors to the country’s social problems.

Many states have improved the situation for fathers, but the damage, while it might be less dramatic, is still damaging to the children by losing daily contact with both parents. Having children should be given considerable thought and not entered into lightly. The most crucial factor is that love between two people is not, in itself, a sufficient reason to have kids. The ability to continue love and respect for the ultimate benefit of the kids should always be the top priority.

We do not promote this video to embarrass anybody. We do it to use as a learning sample from other people’s mistakes. Today, there are cameras everywhere. If you don’t want to be a featured mess on YouTube, learn how not to act, especially in these situations.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the kids for their safety and sanity.

Disclaimer: The video above is embedded from YouTube and remains the property of its original creator. STL.News presents it for commentary and educational purposes as part of the “Chaos in America” series.

