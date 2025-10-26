Chaos in America – Psychosis or Substance Abuse?

Chaos in America – Is the person suffering from psychosis or substance abuse? The war on drugs is justified after watching a few of our Chaos in America episodes.

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) In this video, you will see a woman who is obviously psychotic or suffering from substance abuse making the decisions that she made, creating chaos and putting officers’ lives in danger. She claims to be a mother. Let’s hope that was a lie, too.

I don’t think normal Americans realize the severity of the alcohol and drug problem in America. It is so severe that corrupt foreign governments are participating in the nation’s drug addiction for financial gain or to help accelerate the failure of our country. This is where we are!

Our new episode, “Chaos in America,” has been created to help educate normal people who might believe the side that says drugs and crime are ok, that it is not out of control, when the evidence that our country is out of control is plentiful, sad, and scary.

We are failing —not on the brink of failure, but in a downward spiral that might be too far gone to save. That is possible because the problem has not been addressed quickly enough. Trump is trying, but is it enough, fast enough?

I hope he can save America. Of course, that is my prayer, but he is facing the opposing party, claiming that crime is not out of control and that the communities need more financial support. I think the problem is that there has been too much help, which has allowed these criminals not to work and has led them to choose alcohol and drugs to occupy their time.

The most common factor in these episodes is that no one accepts responsibility for their actions, especially when alcohol or substance abuse is involved.

The most common factor is that most are in denial and can’t accept their situation as reality. That is psychosis. Maybe caused in part by alcohol or drug abuse, but regardless of how you try to categorize it, it is killing America and people’s lives.

So the fact that the liberals are defending this type of behavior and lifestyle is wrong and sick. The support previously given is the problem. Offering more will only make the situation worse.

Having said that, there are stupid people, and as the old saying goes, “you can’t fix stupid!” Government handouts have already proven that. People don’t see it as a gift or a chance to educate themselves and change their lives. They want it to be a permanent solution, and that is not financially feasible for America, nor is it fair to those who work and pay taxes.

The only way people might learn to accept responsibility and personal accountability is if they have to pay for their own mistakes and stay busy making a living to support their family, which helps occupy their time and possibly keeps them out of trouble.

We wish all parties involved in this sad video a better future.

