Chaos in America – No Kings Protestors Go Crazy Video

Chaos in America offers the Perfect Video Titled “No Kings Protestors Go Crazy: Part 1” That Illustrates our series, Chaos in America.

Bradenton, FL (STL.News) It is hard to believe that some Americans, especially those of this age group, are this uninformed. Nobody could answer reasonable questions or even explain their perspective. One elderly lady said she was glad that Charlie Kirk was dead.

They appeared angry and organized, but not well-informed, because no one could offer a reasonable answer.

YouTube Video Title: No Kings Protestors Go CRAZY: Part 1

Kaitlin suggested they were gone, so the paycheck ran out —maybe they were paid protestors?

Watching this video makes me question whether we’re smart enough to vote prudently.

The country is done when you have protestors who can’t explain why they are protesting.

I thought it was strange how they said Trump was a dictator and doesn’t allow freedom of speech, but they were protesting, which is the perfect example of a group exercising their freedom of speech.

Personally, I don’t believe in protests—they seem completely ineffective—and I don’t agree with how she engages with the protestors. Neither side will change anybody’s mind, especially if they are paid. I realize that both are acting legally, but it is a form of escalation.

Kaitlin mentioned they were too old to be acting like this; I agree. It always impresses me how many people use the Constitution and claim to know and understand it. Some attorneys specialize in constitutional law, but a retired elderly person thinks they know the Constitution.

There isn’t much to comment on, as the protest and video are pretty self-explanatory. Here you have it: Chaoe in America.

The country is out of control, and it has happened because of inappropriate media coverage, lying to people to gain their trust, a lack of law and order, social media, and corrupt politicians.

May God help us!

