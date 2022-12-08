Unbanked launches cryptocurrency card programATM Marketplace – ATM Marketplace

Dec. 8, 2022Unbanked Inc., a fintech company, has partnered with Moorwant to provide a cryptocurrency card program to eligible residents in the U.K. and parts of Europe. Users can deposit cryptocurrency into an Unbanked.com account and receive a card to spend those assets, according to a press release.The card automatically converts 15 different cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ethereum into fiat currency at the point-of-purchase.”We have worked for over two years on building this exciting solution to make the Unbanked Card available to interested users in Europe,” Daniel Gouldman, co-founder and co-CEO of Unbanked, said in the release. “It’s great to know with this launch, we will be able to provide residents in the U.K. and parts of Europe access to one of the most innovative crypto-powered cards in market.”