UK's Sunak: Won't pursue any trade deal that relies on alignment with EU laws

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) – Britain will not pursue any trade relationship with the European Union that relies on the country aligning with EU laws, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told a gathering of business leaders on Monday.

“On trade, let me be unequivocal about this: under my leadership, the United Kingdom will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws,” Sunak said, responding to a question by a reporter about Britain’s trade and migration relationship with Europe.



