US and Global Market Recap: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Global Market Recap — As Wall Street opened the final trading week of July, major U.S. stock indexes exhibited cautious resilience amid conflicting signals from global trade developments, inflation expectations, and investor sentiment. While technology stocks continued their upward climb, a broader market hesitation was evident, especially with a significant trade pact between the United States and the European Union sparking both optimism and skepticism. Meanwhile, overseas markets reflected uncertainty, with mixed performance across Asia and early losses in Europe.

US and Global Market Recap – Wall Street Recap: Monday, July 28, 2025

The U.S. stock market opened Monday with modest moves and closed on a somewhat mixed note. Two major indexes—the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite—extended their record-setting rally. At the same time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged behind due to pressure on industrial and multinational firms with high exposure to the European market.

The S&P 500 ended the day slightly higher, marking its sixth straight record close , buoyed by gains in technology, healthcare, and consumer discretionary sectors.

The Nasdaq Composite also advanced, continuing to reflect strong investor appetite for growth and innovation-centric companies.

However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell modestly, weighed down by blue-chip stocks sensitive to global trade dynamics and commodity costs.

The Russell 2000, which represents small-cap stocks, slipped slightly, indicating investor caution toward domestically focused companies as the economic outlook remains uncertain.

Global Market Recap – Key Drivers on the Day

1. Trade Deal With the EU:

Markets responded initially with enthusiasm to the announcement of a new U.S.–EU trade deal aimed at reducing long-term tariff friction. The pact includes a flat 15% tariff rate on most EU goods entering the U.S. The agreement is expected to stabilize trade flows but has sparked backlash within Europe over its potentially uneven structure.

2. Anticipation Ahead of Federal Reserve Meeting:

Investors are closely watching the upcoming Federal Reserve policy decision. The central bank is expected to maintain its current rate stance, but traders are hoping for clarity regarding future inflation control measures. A slightly hawkish tone could roil markets, particularly given that valuations are already high in many sectors.

3. Earnings Season in Full Swing:

Corporate earnings, particularly from the technology and banking sectors, have so far exceeded expectations. Investors are now focusing on the outlooks companies provide for Q3 and Q4, especially given the uncertain global macroeconomic environment. Tesla made headlines after announcing a multibillion-dollar chip supply agreement with Samsung, which boosted the share prices of both companies.

4. Commodity and Currency Markets:

Oil prices edged upward, with Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate rising slightly due to growing demand expectations and geopolitical risks in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar remained strong, particularly against the euro and yen, which put additional pressure on multinational earnings.

Global Market Recap – Sector Performance

Global Market Recap – While technology and consumer discretionary stocks lifted the broader indexes, cyclical sectors like industrials, materials, and utilities saw mixed action. Banks were largely flat as investors await further clarity on interest rates and loan demand.

Notable gainers on the day included:

Tesla , up nearly 3%, is driven by news of its AI and semiconductor partnership.

Amazon and Apple , which continued to climb ahead of expected strong quarterly results.

ASML, a European semiconductor equipment manufacturer, experienced gains in the U.S. after being excluded from the new tariff list.

Meanwhile, companies like Caterpillar and 3M fell, reflecting concerns over higher costs due to tariffs and slowing global demand.

Global Market Recap – Overnight Trading Summary: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Asia-Pacific Markets

Global Market Recap – Asian markets kicked off Tuesday’s session with a cautious tone, as investors digested the implications of the U.S.–EU trade deal and awaited fresh signals from the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid by nearly 0.9% , weighed down by losses in export-heavy sectors and financials. A stronger yen and trade uncertainty contributed to the selloff.

China’s Shanghai Composite was flat to slightly lower, as investors remained concerned about property sector stability and sluggish manufacturing output.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped about 0.5% , dragged down by losses in real estate, energy, and technology stocks.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped marginally as miners and energy companies saw mixed results due to fluctuating commodity prices.

South Korea’s KOSPI managed to post a slight gain, boosted by tech shares and anticipation of export growth tied to new chip contracts with U.S. firms.

Asian investors are closely monitoring not just U.S. policy shifts, but also the evolving dynamics of U.S.–China relations, which remain strained despite resumed lower-level talks in Stockholm.

Global Market Recap – European Markets Open Lower

Early trading across Europe on Tuesday was broadly negative. Despite better-than-expected earnings from some companies, investor sentiment toward the new trade pact with the U.S. shifted to a more skeptical tone overnight.

Germany’s DAX dropped over 1% , reflecting weakness in the automotive and manufacturing sectors. Concerns are mounting that German exporters will be disproportionately affected by the new tariff structure.

France’s CAC 40 and the UK’s FTSE 100 also dipped modestly, with financials and consumer goods sectors underperforming.

The broader STOXX 600 index fell by around 0.3%, extending the decline from the previous session.

European automakers like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz all declined between 3–4%, showing investor concern that the U.S.–EU deal may favor American automakers and tech firms.

Global Market Recap – Currency & Commodities Overview

U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) remained firm, trading near the 105.90 level, as investors sought safe-haven assets. The strong dollar is creating headwinds for U.S. exporters but helps contain imported inflation.

The Euro weakened to just above $1.156 , as European markets continued to digest the implications of the transatlantic tariff realignment.

The Japanese Yen strengthened slightly against the dollar, but volatility remained low.

Oil prices climbed modestly: Brent crude hovered around $69.75 per barrel , while WTI held near $67.20 . Analysts cited stable demand projections and limited OPEC output changes as supporting prices.

Gold saw mild outflows as investors shifted back into equities. Prices dipped slightly to around $2,014 per ounce, reflecting reduced demand for safe havens.

US and Global Market Recap – Market Outlook: What’s Ahead This Week

Investors are bracing for several high-impact events and announcements that could shape the direction of both U.S. and global markets:

1. Federal Reserve Policy Decision

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady. Still, markets will parse every word of Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks for clues about inflation expectations, economic resilience, and potential easing later in the year.

2. Tech Earnings Continue

With Apple, Google, Amazon, and Meta scheduled to release their earnings this week, markets are watching not just the results, but also the guidance on AI, advertising, and consumer spending. A miss or weak forward outlook could weigh heavily on the Nasdaq’s record-setting pace.

3. U.S.–China Talks Resume

Trade representatives from both nations are reportedly meeting again in Sweden to discuss tariffs, chip exports, and agricultural trade. While no major breakthrough is expected, any signs of de-escalation could lift global sentiment.

4. U.S. Employment and Inflation Data

Later in the week, key labor market statistics and PCE inflation figures will provide further clarity on the strength of the U.S. economy. Strong data may encourage the Fed to maintain a tighter stance, while weakness could shift expectations toward rate cuts.

US and Global Market Recap – Final Thoughts

As July nears its close, the financial markets are navigating a complex environment marked by shifting global alliances, inflation uncertainty, and elevated valuations. While technology and innovation continue to attract capital and drive index performance, risks remain beneath the surface. The U.S.–EU trade deal offers potential long-term benefits, but uneven implementation could lead to further disruptions across various sectors.

For investors, maintaining a diversified and disciplined approach remains essential. With central bank policy, corporate earnings, and geopolitical negotiations all converging this week, markets may see increased volatility—but also fresh opportunities.

