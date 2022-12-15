UK's FTSE 100 falls ahead of BoE rate decision

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

(Reuters) – UK’s export-driven fell on Thursday, dragged down by banks and energy firms, while traders avoided bets on risky assets ahead of the Bank of England’s monetary policy decision. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.5%, while the shed 0.7% by 0812 GMT. The BoE is expected to announce a rate hike of 50 basis points at 1200 GMT. Energy stocks fell 0.5% as crude prices slid after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would continue raising interest rates, while disappointing Chinese factory data piled onto demand worries. [O/R]

Banks fell 1.1%, bogged down by a 1.5% drop in HSBC (LON:) after a few Hong Kong-based investors sought support for a resolution, at the lender’s 2023 annual meeting, to restore the bank’s pre-pandemic dividend and spin off assets. Among bright spots, British American Tobacco (LON:) climbed 0.6% on Swiss media reports of the closure of a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year.