Ukraine's central bank governor tenders resignation, citing health reasons



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Kyrylo Shevchenko, Ukraine’s Central Bank Governor, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko



KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, he said in Facebook (NASDAQ:) post, citing health reasons.

“Due to health-related issues that can no longer be ignored, I have made a difficult decision for myself. I am leaving the post of the head of Ukraine’s National Bank,” he said.

“I have addressed to the president a request to accept my resignation.”