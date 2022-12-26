Ukaranian crypto exchange WhiteBIT launches Second Futures Trading Tournament – AMBCrypto News

If you were looking for a sign to start futures trading — this is it. The largest European cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT just announced its second futures Trading competition.

20 best traders will share the vast 50 000 USDT prize pool. Participants must gain the most significant trading volume on the ETH-PERP pair to win.

Why can futures trading be more fun than spot trading?

On spot markets, traders buy and sell crypto immediately. While in futures markets, traders buy and sell derivatives contracts that define the value of a specific asset. It is most popular among experienced traders as profit can be made from both market tendencies.

So, the one who feels like an experienced trader ready to take a risk in futures investing should participate in the trading battle.

Here are the details:

Prize pool: 50 000 USDT

Duration: from the 17th (12 p.m. UTC) till the 27th (11:59 a.m. UTC) of December

Trading pair: ETH-PERP

The prizes for the winners will be distributed as follows:

1st place — 10 000 USDT;

2nd place — 5 000 USDT;

3rd place — 3 500 USDT;

4th–9th places — 2 500 USDT;

10th–20th places — 1 500 USDT

Follow the progress of the tournament on the event page. There you will find the table of participants, which is refreshed every 30 minutes.

The winners will receive their prizes in WhiteBIT Codes within 5 working days after the end of the Trading Tournament.

WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange. It meets all KYC and AML requirements. It is the third in terms of security according to Hacken and second according to Cer.live. Likewise, it also received an AAA rating. The company has Ukrainian roots: established in 2018 in Kharkiv, and now it has a team of over 700+ specialists.

The platform allows trade on the spot, use funds for futures and margin trading with leverage up to 20x, and has its token — WhiteBIT Token (WBT). Within the WhiteBIT ecosystem, there’re also DEX and P2P platforms. The exchange already has more than 350 trading pairs and more than 3 million users.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.