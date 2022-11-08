UK PM Sunak says supports minister Williamson's decision to resign

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he supported minister Gavin Williamson’s decision to resign and understood why he had taken it, adding that he was grateful for his “personal support and loyalty.” Williamson said earlier he was quitting to “comply fully” with an investigation into whether he had bullied colleagues while in previous roles.