UK must act over its housing, food security and equal rights, says UN body

The United Nations human rights council has warned the UK must tackle rising poverty after a four-yearly review which triggered demands for the British government to act from less well-off countries including Barbados, Vietnam and Romania.Amid worsening financial prospects for millions, the member states of the UN body also demanded action on housing to prevent homelessness, better food security for young children and equal rights for people with disabilities.The UN body issued 302 recommendations in a written document on Monday. While some of the demands came from countries such as North Korea, Russia and Belarus which are likely to be easily dismissed by ministers, others demanding change included New Zealand, Switzerland and Canada.The report came as new figures showed four million children in households on universal credit face big cuts in income if benefits are not increased by inflation in Thursday’s budget and the proportion of consumers who could not afford to eat a healthy balanced diet rose to 36% last month.It sparked warnings from dozens of organisations in the UK from Oxfam to the healthcare trade union Unison that the UK is “failing to meet its international legal obligations”.Over 80 groups have written to the Ministry of Justice, urging it heed the UN body’s demands and scrap plans to replace the Human Rights Act with a bill of rights which has been dubbed as “Rights Removal bill” by critics.Signatories include Human Rights Watch and Just Fair, which campaigns for economic, social and cultural rights which it describes as “the rights of everyday life”.The UN’s human rights council’s intervention follows a warning this month from the UN’s rapporteur on extreme poverty, Olivier de Schutter, who told Rishi Sunak that unleashing a new wave of austerity could violate the UK’s international human rights obligations and increase hunger and malnutrition.This week’s calls for action from the UN human rights council included Romania urging the UK government to “implement an emergency poverty strategy that addresses the impact of rising costs on child poverty targets and on access to affordable, accessible and culturally appropriate social housing”. Brazil said the UK must “improve food security, in particular for young children, adolescents and persons with disabilities”.Switzerland warned about the legality of the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda and New Zealand said Sunak’s government must put forward “policies and practices to eliminate discrimination against minorities”.On Tuesday, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation said a third of consumers surveyed in October by the Food Standards Agency have eaten products past their use-by date because they could not afford to buy more food and a quarter ate cold food because they could not afford to cook.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) also calculated that working couples on universal credit with two children would be £752 worse off in 2023-24 if benefits rise in line with wages (5.4%) rather than inflation (10.2%) in Thursday’s crunch budget. Working lone parents with two children would be £654 worse off.“Children are going hungry because family budgets are at snapping point,” said Alison Garnham, chief executive of the CPAG. “This problem has been long in the making and in the current crisis another real-terms cut is indefensible.”The UK government has been approached for comment.